Christmas in Pune: Carnivals, bazaars, poetry and more

The Christmas Craft Carnival 2021 is your chance to stock up on hand stitched quilts, bags, accessories and terracotta jewellery, among others, while also being a part of an economically sustainable and socially empowered community for traditional Indian artisans. The carnival is organised with MotherQuilts and Ghongadi who are connecting these artisans to socially aware consumers worldwide.

From December 25-26, 11 am-9.30 pm; FC Road, Opp Hotel Vaishali. Entry: Free.

The Christmas edition of Deluxe Thali, which is an an all-day marketplace, features up-and-coming brands and a wide range of artists, from those creating machine tattoos and accessories to the masters of baking. The Strum Away Collective will offer solo and ensemble ukulele performances of your favourite Christmas songs.

On December 25 at FC Road Social, 12 – 8 pm.

This Christmas, as you prepare to give your home a new look for the new year, several options are offered by eCharkha’s EcoSocial Tribe. The upcycled-handwoves products are made from waste plastics with the right design aesthetics.

Till December 26, 10 am-10 pm, at Bhimthadi Jatra, Agricultural College Ground, Behind Esquare.

Wild Surmise, a poetry reading group led by Sameer Joshi, takes up The Poems of Octavio Paz. The Poems of Octavio Paz is the first retrospective collection of Paz’s poetry to span his entire writing career, from his first published poem at the age of 17, to his magnificent last poem. This landmark edition contains many poems that have never been translated into English before. The Poems of Octavio Paz also includes translations by the poet-luminaries Elizabeth Bishop, Paul Blackburn, Denise Levertov, Muriel Rukeyser, and Charles Tomlinson.

On December 26, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Entry free. Contact: 9763095043 for Zoom link.

“Between One Shore and Several Others’ is a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala. This series displays his latest photographic prints, which capture movement and captivity during the pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation.

At VHC gallery in Koregaon Park till January 2022.