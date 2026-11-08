Fake Google listing dupes customers of Pune’s Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale

Customers of Pune’s iconic sweet brand Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale were cheated last month after cyber fraudsters created a fake Google listing using the company’s name, the police said.
The listing fraudulently replaced the store’s official landline number with a mobile number. Customers who called to place orders were asked to make online payments, but the products they paid for were never delivered.
Nitin Abhimanyu Dalvi, 37, personal secretary to Indraneel Chitale, one of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale’s partners, told The Indian Express that on October 23, he learnt about a Google listing that had photographs of the store’s Bajirao Road branch and an incorrect mobile number.
“Fraudsters took online payments from the people who contacted this mobile number for buying sweets and snacks, believing that it was the actual number of a Chitale Bandhu store. It is learnt that the fraudsters posing as sweet store employees spoke to the people over the phone in Hindi. But after accepting the money, no sweets were delivered to the customers. So when the customers called back, the fraudsters blocked the mobile number. We have filed a complaint with the police. We also communicated with Google. Subsequently, the fake Google listing was removed. We hope the police arrest the cyber scammers,” he said.
The Vishrambag police registered the FIR on November 6 on charges including cheating and forgery and launched an investigation into the mobile number used for the cyber fraud.
Established in 1950, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwali is headquartered in Pune, but has grown into a major food brand, widely known for its bakarwadi, a Maharashtrian snack, along with other items.
In December 2023, cyber scammers similarly targeted Kalyani Bakery, located in the Pune Camp area. Fraudsters mimicked the famous bakery’s website and created a fake Google listing in its name. People who ordered products through the mobile numbers displayed on the listing and the fake website were duped.