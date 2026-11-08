Fake Google listing dupes customers of Pune’s Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale

Customers of Pune’s iconic sweet brand Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale were cheated last month after cyber fraudsters created a fake Google listing using the company’s name, the police said.

The listing fraudulently replaced the store’s official landline number with a mobile number. Customers who called to place orders were asked to make online payments, but the products they paid for were never delivered.

Nitin Abhimanyu Dalvi, 37, personal secretary to Indraneel Chitale, one of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale’s partners, told The Indian Express that on October 23, he learnt about a Google listing that had photographs of the store’s Bajirao Road branch and an incorrect mobile number.