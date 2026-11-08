From sales to rural tourism, how this Pune MBA takes people off beaten track

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

For most tourists, a holiday means visiting popular attractions, staying in a comfortable hotel, and moving from one sightseeing spot to another. For Chirag Munjani, 46, the real experience begins when travellers leave the usual tourist trail and enter villages, forests, and artisan communities.

Born and based in Vadodara, Munjani studied mechanical engineering at Gujarat University and earned an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Pune in 2004. Between 2002 and 2005, he lived in Pune, where he began his corporate career in June 2004 as a management trainee with Bajaj Auto.

He later became an area manager in Gujarat, working with Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Auto Finance, eventually heading operations in the state. After seven and a half years in the corporate sector, he decided to leave his job and pursue an idea that had developed during his work in rural areas.

‘Feel the destination instead of just seeing it’

In 2012, Munjani started Rural Pleasure Journeys, a Vadodara-based proprietorship that focuses on rural and experiential tourism. “While working with Bajaj, I worked on different business models. I was doing very well in sales in rural areas and used to go to places where no one went. My inclination and comfort in rural areas were strong. Nobody else was promoting rural tourism at that time,” he said.

Munjani wanted to focus on experiences rather than conventional hotel stays and sightseeing. “I wanted to focus more on people learning about the heritage and ecology of a destination and making you feel the destination instead of just seeing what is there,” he said.

Chirag Munjani started Rural Pleasure Journeys in 2012. (Photo by special arrangement) Chirag Munjani started Rural Pleasure Journeys in 2012. (Photo by special arrangement)

Munjani’s tours take visitors into communities and landscapes that are often overlooked by mainstream tourism. In the Little Rann of Kutch, for instance, tourists can learn about salt production and participate in the process. “We eat salt every day but don’t know where it is made and how to make it,” he said.

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The company also works directly with local artisans. In Nirona village, Kutch, travellers meet different communities, including weavers, painters and metal workers, who explain their crafts. Local coordinators assist travellers with communication and translation.

For Munjani, the model has two objectives: giving tourists a rooted experience and ensuring that tourism supports the communities they visit. His work in Dang, one of Gujarat’s poorest districts, came with additional challenges. Forest regulations restrict commercial activity in the region, limiting employment opportunities for local communities. Munjani initially found it difficult to convince tribal communities to invite outsiders. “They were not motivated to invite outsiders at the start. But they really enjoyed it after a few groups came. There is pure organic living there, so when someone comes from the city and praises how they live, the locals also get motivated,” he said.

Munjani’s tours take visitors into communities and landscapes that are often overlooked by mainstream tourism. (Photo by special arrangement) Munjani’s tours take visitors into communities and landscapes that are often overlooked by mainstream tourism. (Photo by special arrangement)

The company has also created experiences linked to conservation. Around Gir National Park, where lions sometimes fall into open wells around farmland while chasing prey, tourists can participate in efforts to make protective grills for the wells, including fabrication work.

70-80 tours a year, with local communities involved

Munjani said the biggest challenge was convincing travellers to choose this form of tourism. Unlike mass tourism, rural tourism cannot easily generate the same volumes. “Through efforts, word of mouth, and organic growth,” he said, the company gradually built its customer base.

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Today, Rural Pleasure Journeys offers fixed and customised itineraries across 16-17 destinations. It expanded into Madhya Pradesh in 2023 and Rajasthan in 2024, while continuing its work across Gujarat. The company conducts around 70-80 tours a year, with local communities involved at each destination.

Munjani said a significant share of travellers come from metropolitan cities, along with international visitors. He believes urban families, particularly children, are increasingly looking for experiences that allow them to understand how people live and work outside cities. “Many travellers come for the experience based on word of mouth,” he said.

For Munjani, the success of a journey is how closely they connect with the people, traditions, ecology and stories of a place few know about.

Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express.