Chip shortage hampers revival of Pimpri-Chinchwad SMEs

The global shortage of semiconductor chips has started making its effect felt in the small and medium scale enterprises (SME) of Pimpri-Chinchwad. As original equipment manufacturers slow down their productions, smaller players are feeling the pinch with their order books drying out.

The industrial landscape of Pimpri Chinchwad has around 4,000-5,000 SMEs and most of them are involved in the automobile sector. Semiconductor chips are integral parts of the powertrain, chassis, safety systems, advanced driver assistance systems, and other parts of automobiles.

The usage of semiconductor chips is more in passenger vehicles than commercial vehicles or two-wheelers. The surge in Covid-19 cases especially in Asian countries, the major suppliers of the chips, has led to this crisis. Due to a longer lead time (time taken from order placed to shipment being delivered) the automobile sector has been forced to cut down on its production.

Automobile sales normally peak during the festive season but this year, the semiconductor chip shortage has resulted in a downturn for many companies. Sandeep Belsare, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association, said this has now been passed on to vendors of MSMEs. “Our order books are drying up as the original equipment manufacturers are reluctant to place new orders. The SMEs who are vendors and sub-vendors of the automobile industry are now working just eight hours instead of the 12 hours they normally do,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The lean order book is not the only problem the sector faces. Belsare said given the lack of overtime, labourers employed in the sector are now restless. “They are used to working for 12 hours and this lean period has affected their earning. Some of the labourers are now thinking of migrating to places where the industries have better work. That would be detrimental to the sector,” he said.

The industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad are slowly limping back to normal after the Covid crisis but the overall recovery of the sector is hampered by the high price of raw materials and a lean order book. The sector, however, hopes that the chip shortage would ease out later in the year.