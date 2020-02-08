Coronavirus scare: Chinese man ‘vomits’ on flight to Pune, admitted to hospital for observation

The passenger had reportedly complained of nausea and vomited during the journey on AI851, which landed in Pune early on Friday morning. The passenger had reportedly complained of nausea and vomited during the journey on AI851, which landed in Pune early on Friday morning.

A Chinese man was admitted to Naidu hospital in the city on Friday after he reportedly vomited on a Pune-bound Air India flight from Delhi, said an official.

The passenger had reportedly complained of nausea and vomited during the journey on AI851, which landed in Pune early on Friday morning. With the ongoing novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China, the passenger was isolated and taken to the hospital for further tests.

The plane had to be sanitised before it could take off for Delhi again, and this caused a delay of over six hours. Scheduled to depart at 7.40 am, the flight finally took off from Pune airport at 2.24 pm, said an official.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said the “unwell” passenger was later admitted to a local hospital.

An official from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which manages security at Indian airports, said, “The flight from Pune to Delhi was delayed after a Chinese passenger reportedly vomited on the flight when the aircraft was coming to Pune from Delhi. This raised concerns and panic over coronavirus.”

According to health officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the 31-year-old Chinese national had arrived in Kolkata on January 29. He later travelled to Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Delhi, before heading to Pune. “As a precautionary measure, we are taking throat swabs from him and sending them to the NIV (National Institute of Virology) to rule out the presence of nCoV,” said an official of the civic health department.

Two others have also been admitted to Naidu hospital for observation. The patients include a 27-year-old Pune resident who was in China from January 4 till 11. He had symptoms like cough and cold and was admitted to Naidu hospital on Monday. Another person, a resident of Chennai, had visited Hong Kong from January 12 to 29. After he arrived in the country, he came to Pune and reported symptoms such as cough and cold.

All three swabs have been sent to NIV for tests, said an official.

According to officials of the state Health department, a total of 16,063 passengers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport till Friday. Of these, 135 passengers from nCoV-affected countries were from Maharashtra.

