Chinese imports, ready-to-assemble items dominate Ganeshotsav decorations

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Colourful garlands hang in a row, golden bells sway in the breeze and near a cluster of pink rosebuds are arranged sequinned backdrops for mandaps. Torans, tassels, fairy lights and strings of beads jostle for space in crowded shopfronts. With only days left for Ganeshotsav, the rush has begun for items to decorate Ganesh mandaps at home.
“What we are seeing is that people want loose material over readymade designs so that they can assemble the final decoration at home,” says a shopkeeper in Narayan Peth.
Thermocol decorations might be banned across India but Hitlon, a spongy foam material, is making up for it. “Nearly 80 per cent of my sales come from items made of Hitlon and other synthetic products. Hitlon is used for decorations and backdrops as it is lightweight and smooth,” says Vinod Oswal, owner of Samrat Mini Mart, located near Tulsi Baug. A customer says that, with a little creativity, Hitlon can be used to create arches that look as if they are made of wood or marble and give home mandaps an architectural look. “Hitlon sheets come in 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, and 16mm sizes, and people can shape it easily and use spray paint on it,” says Oswal.
He adds that synthetic foam is popular as people make makhars or temple decoration and backdrops on their own. “This way, it is 50 percent cheaper than buying wooden cutouts. For those who do choose sustainable options, custom wooden backdrops range from Rs 100 to Rs 900 depending on the size and design,” he says.
At the historic Bohri Ali, the increased footfalls fill the air with enthusiasm. Yogesh Chavan, an artisan who has worked in the makhar business for over 13 years at Bohri Ali, says that he is now using eco-friendly materials, such as cloth, paper and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) and these are popular with an eco-conscious clientele.
A seller points out that it is ironic that, in many homes, Bappa will be welcomed with decorations made in China. A quick survey of markets reveals a massive influx of Chinese imports. “The plastic flowers that look attractive have come from China. I appeal to people to buy makhars from locals so that artisans find a livelihood and employment,” says Chavan.
Ibrahim Baramatiwala, who exchanged a corporate job for a shop at Bohri Ali, which he runs with a cousin, has observed that most customer decisions are based on convenience in an era when time, money and energy are in short supply. “Working professionals and nuclear families drive much of the current market demand. Because dual-income households lack the time for extensive craft projects, they prefer ready-to-assemble items. To meet this need for convenience, the market offers a vast range of paper decorations, including handmade, tinted chart paper and golden foiled sheets, artificial flowers ranging from Rs 50 a dozen up to Rs 650 for packs of 50 scented roses,” he says.
The purchasing timeline has also shifted for modern consumers. Buyers now finalise purchases 15 to 20 days in advance rather than waiting until the last minute. What used to be a one-stop market has evolved into a highly seasonal and competitive industry that will be very active till Diwali. “Many shopkeepers ship Diwali lanterns to Maharashtrian communities in the US and the UK. Ultimately, the modern festive decor market of Pune now finds a balance between tradition, aesthetics of the young generation and the rising need for affordability,” says Oswal.