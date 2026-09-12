Chinese imports, ready-to-assemble items dominate Ganeshotsav decorations

Colourful garlands hang in a row, golden bells sway in the breeze and near a cluster of pink rosebuds are arranged sequinned backdrops for mandaps. Torans, tassels, fairy lights and strings of beads jostle for space in crowded shopfronts. With only days left for Ganeshotsav, the rush has begun for items to decorate Ganesh mandaps at home.

“What we are seeing is that people want loose material over readymade designs so that they can assemble the final decoration at home,” says a shopkeeper in Narayan Peth.

Thermocol decorations might be banned across India but Hitlon, a spongy foam material, is making up for it. “Nearly 80 per cent of my sales come from items made of Hitlon and other synthetic products. Hitlon is used for decorations and backdrops as it is lightweight and smooth,” says Vinod Oswal, owner of Samrat Mini Mart, located near Tulsi Baug. A customer says that, with a little creativity, Hitlon can be used to create arches that look as if they are made of wood or marble and give home mandaps an architectural look. “Hitlon sheets come in 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, and 16mm sizes, and people can shape it easily and use spray paint on it,” says Oswal.