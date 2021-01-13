Chinchwad: Youth sets friend’s vehicle on fire, blaze spreads and destroys 9 two-wheelers

While local residents initially thought that fire was caused due to a short-circuit, CCTV footage showed an youngster jumping inside the building premises and setting vehicles on fire. (AP)

As many as 10 vehicles in the parking lot of a residential society in Chinchwad were gutted after a youngster allegedly set his friend’s vehicle on fire at the spot following a financial dispute.

Rohit Ravindra Kanse (23) has lodged the offence in this case at the Chinchwad police station. Police have booked his friend Ruturaj Ghorpade for allegedly burning the vehicles.

Police said Ruturaj and Rohit had purchased a camera together, after taking a loan, for business purposes. The duo then had a fight over the payment of installments.

Following the argument, Ruturaj allegedly set Rohit’s vehicle on fire. The fire spread soon and nine more vehicles were gutted.

While local residents initially thought that fire was caused due to a short-circuit, CCTV footage showed an youngster jumping inside the building premises and setting vehicles on fire. Soon, the police were informed about the incident. Ruturaj has been nabbed for further investigation, said police.

In another incident, a person allegedly set vehicles on fire in the parking lot of a building on the Narhe – Dhayari Road on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by a woman, Pune police have arrested one Atul Dangat in this case. Police said four two-wheelers, including two bicycles, were damaged in the incident.

