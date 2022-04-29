Chinchwad hottest area in Pune, IMD issues ‘orange’ alert ahead of severe heat wave over Vidarbha

Amid continuing heat wave-like conditions, Chinchwad remained the hottest area in Pune city for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The maximum temperatures (in degree Celsius) recorded in various parts of the city on Thursday were — Chinchwad (43.6), Lavale (42.6), Shivajinagar and Pashan (41.8) and Lohegaon (41.7). Pune’s day temperature were 3 to 5 degrees above normal, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Jalgaon, which recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, remained the hottest city in the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, rainfall recorded over Sangli was 6 mm.

Konkan, too, remained under the influence of hot and dry winds from heat wave-affected north India regions, like Rajasthan, said a senior Met official from Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai.

Mumbai (Santacruz) recorded 37 degrees Celsius on the day.

“Hot and dry northerly winds are prevailing over most parts of Maharashtra. Temperatures are likely to continue to remain high for another two days,” said the official.

Besides, lack of weather systems is leading to clear sky conditions and maximum solar radiation, constantly keeping day temperatures above normal, said the RMC official.

However, there may be some respite from the ongoing heat over Pune, areas in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada after May 2 as the heat wave-like conditions are most likely to abate from major parts of Maharashtra. Instead, the heat wave is all set to intensify further and remain restricted over Vidarbha.

Due to this shift in heat, the IMD on Thursday issued an ‘orange’ alert (meaning: be prepared) ahead of severe heat wave conditions that are likely to hit between Saturday and Monday. A severe heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature of a location rises over 6.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal districts have been placed under ‘orange’ alert from April 30 to May 2. Chandrapur and Akola have persistently recorded temperatures close to 45 degrees Celsius all through this summer and there may be no improvement in heat conditions anytime soon.