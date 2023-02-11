scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Chinchwad bypoll: No bat, only whistle, for rebel Rahul Kalate as election office allots symbols

Rahul Kalate wanted the bat symbol because it had been allotted to him in the 2019 elections where he put on a good show, unnerving opponent Laxman Jagtap.

Kalate had a reason for wanting the bat symbol, which was eventually allotted to Independent candidate Kishor Kashikar. The bat was Kalate’s symbol in the 2019 elections where he garnered a huge number of votes, unnerving his strong opponent Laxman Jagtap. (Facebook/ Rahul Kalate)

Rebel candidate Rahul Kalate, who will contest the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, had to settle for the whistle symbol on Friday after the bat symbol he was banking on was allotted to another Independent candidate. Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel Kalate had refused to withdraw from the election despite an appeal by leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar.

After the last date to withdraw nominations for the bypoll ended on Friday, 28 candidates remained in the fray. While two belong to political parties, the rest are rebels. On Friday evening, the election office allotted symbols to all Independent candidates. The elections are scheduled to be held on February 26.

As many as 197 symbols were on offer to the 26 Independent candidates, with bat, auto rickshaw and whistle being the most popular. “At least six of them had demanded the bat symbol. Since there were too many demanding the same symbol, we had allotted the symbol through a lottery system,” Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sachin Dhole told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Kalate had a reason for wanting the bat symbol, which was eventually allotted to Independent candidate Kishor Kashikar. The bat was Kalate’s symbol in the 2019 elections where he garnered a huge number of votes, unnerving his strong opponent Laxman Jagtap. “I wanted the bat symbol. It had become very popular among the voters in the Chinchwad constituency. I thought I would get to bat again…But I can’t,” he said.

“I had applied for two symbols. One was a whistle but I was banking more on the bat symbol. Symbols matter a lot. If you are a candidate from a registered political party, then you get the party’s symbol and do not have to campaign hard. In the case of Independent candidates, making voters aware of your symbol is a task in itself,” he said.

BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap and NCP’s Nana Kate will contest with the party symbols of lotus and clock, respectively.

Some of the symbols, officials said, might amuse voters. While Independent candidate S Shaikh has been allotted the apple symbol, Satish Sonawane has a walking stick symbol and Mohan Mhaske, the football. The auto rickshaw symbol went to Ajay Londhe.

Two women, one transgender

Of the 28 candidates in the fray, two are women candidates – BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap and Maharashtra Lokhitwadi Party’s Prafulla Motling. Amol Suryavanshi, an Independent candidate, is the only transgender in the fray. While there are three candidates with Jagtap as a surname, three candidates share the Shaikh surname.

Demand for ballot papers

Meanwhile, some Independent candidates have demanded that EVMs should not be used for elections and have instead demanded ballot papers. Among those who have made the demand are Anil Sonawane, Satish Kambiye, Mohan Mhaske, S Shaikh, Prafulla Motling, Amol Suryavanshi and Gopal Tantarpale.

The candidates said that in EVM polling, everyone learns about the number of votes they have polled in each booth. This, they said, could result in discrimination by the winner in implementing development works. Ballot papers should be used to keep the confidentiality of the polling process, they added, pointing out that there was also a possibility of EVMs being hacked.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 12:41 IST
