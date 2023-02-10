Chinchwad bypoll: In last-ditch effort, Uddhav emissary to meet rebel candidate Rahul Kalate today, ask him to withdraw

On the last date for withdrawal of nomination forms for the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra on Friday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is going to make one last-ditch effort to persuade its rebel candidate to withdraw from the fray. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has deputed leader Sachin Ahir to meet Rahul Kalate and urge him to withdraw from the race in favour of MVA nominee Nana Kate.

“I am going to meet Rahul Kalate and urge him to withdraw from the race. Our party chief Uddhav Thackeray has specifically asked me to meet the candidate and convince him to drop out of the race in favour of the MVA candidate,” Ahir told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

Ahir said that while he will meet Kalate personally, Uddhav will also be speaking to him on the phone. “We are confident that once our party chief speaks to Kalate, he will show respect and withdraw from the race,” he said.

Ahir said Kalate has been the Sena’s House leader in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and had done well in the last elections. “He has also given a tough fight to BJP on and off the poll field. He has a good future ahead and we hope he will fall in line with the party’s directives,” Ahir said.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Kalate confirmed that Ahir would be meeting him. “Before Ahir, NCP leaders have also met me…I have been offered an MLC seat. But I am actually not in a mood to withdraw from the race. The reason is simple. I had given a tough fight to Laxman Jagtap in 2019 elections. This was when Jagtap was at the peak of his popularity and now I do not see any challenge for me…I think it is my turn to become the MLA for which I have been waiting for long,” he said.

Also read | BJP, Congress to ask rebels and others to withdraw from Kasba bypoll to avoid vote division

Ahir said if Kalate does not toe the party line then appropriate action would be taken against him. Kalate retorted, “This concerns my political future. Whatever happens in the current election, I am not bothered. I will keep trying…This election is very crucial to decide my future political career.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP president Ajit Gavahane said, “Our leaders will also be meeting Kalate to make final efforts to get him out of the race. We are hoping that he would listen to us. In the last elections, NCP had supported him and this time, he should support our candidate.”

Advertisement

Asked whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar would be calling Kalate personally, Gavahane said, “I don’t think so…But he has already made it clear that Kalate should withdraw.”

NCP candidate Nana Kate said, “I am also hoping that Kalate would help MVA and withdraw from the race.” Asked whether he would personally request Kalate to withdraw, Kate said, “Our party leaders would be meeting him today…I will not call him but my request to him will be to reconsider his decision to contest.”