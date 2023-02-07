Chinchwad bypoll: Rebellion fears force NCP to keep aspirants in suspense, 11 am deadline set

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is yet to announce its candidate for the Chinchwad Assembly seat in Maharashtra. Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations and party leader Ajit Pawar, who held a closed-door meeting with other leaders at a hotel in the Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, has said he would announce his decision by 11 am.

Several aspirants, who had kept their nomination papers ready, were also present at the meeting. Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kalate, who is also seeking an NCP nomination, was asked to wait at a place close to the hotel. However, Pawar did not announce his decision late evening. Instead, he said he would announce his decision on Tuesday. “I will join you…for filing nomination,” he said.

Former corporator Nana Kate, who is one of the aspirants for the Chinchwad seat, told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “Ajitdada said as per a survey conducted by the party, some names have emerged. There are at least three top aspirants and he will pick one of those and announce his name”.

Kalate, who is also a former Sena corporator and gave a tough fight to Laxman Jagtap in the 2019 polls, said, “I was asked by NCP leaders to wait at a nearby place. I was told that I might get a call if picked but no call came my way.”

A Shiv Sena rebel candidate supported by NCP and Congress, Kalate had secured 1.12 lakh votes in the 2019 Assembly elections. In the 2019 elections, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray was in alliance with BJP and the latter contested the seat.

The amount of votes that Kalate had secured then against Jagtap has made NCP consider fielding him. However, before doing that, the NCP will have to take into consideration the possible rebellion within its own party. There are more than five top contenders for the seat from NCP and all of them are opposing the nomination of Kalate, an outsider.

Known for his proximity to Ajit Pawar, Kalate might eventually get the nod. However, NCP leaders said since the chief minister and deputy chief minister have appealed to Pawar to not field a candidate as per Maharashtra’s political tradition, he is taking a hard look at the situation.

“The delay in announcing the ticket is not just because of too many claimants but the leader will also give a thought to the appeal made by the CM and deputy CM. The final decision will come by 11 am,” said NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Ajit Gavahane.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, wife of deceased MLA Laxman Jagtap, who filed her nomination paper on Monday has urged the NCP to not field a candidate and extend support to her.