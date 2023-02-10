scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Uddhav Thackeray calls Sena rebel Rahul Kalate, urges him to withdraw from Chinchwad bypoll race

Rahul Kalate said that in view of the party chief's request, he would talk to his close aides and take a decision on whether to contest the Chinchwad bypoll.

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena, MLAs’ disqualification, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsShiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday spoke to party rebel Rahul Kalate and urged him to withdraw his nomination for the Chinchwad bypoll. Kalate replied that he will discuss the matter with his close associates and take a decision. Nominations for the Chinchwad seat can be withdrawn till 3 pm on Friday.

Uddhav’s emissary Sachin Ahir met Kalate at his residence in Wakad on Friday and tried to convince him to opt out of the race. The meeting lasted more than an hour.

After the meeting, Ahir told reporters, “I have urged Kalate to withdraw from the race in favour of MVA candidate Nana Kate. I told him that party chief Uddhav Thackeray had specifically sent me to convince him. And that’s why I came all the way to meet Kalate.”

The Sena leader said Uddhav Thackeray also personally spoke to Kalate. When asked what transpired during their conversations, Kalate said, “The Sena chief told me that I have a good future ahead and that I should extend support to the MVA candidate. He told me that he will take responsibility and see it to that justice is done.”

Rahul Kalate, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, will contest against NCP’s Kate and BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap. (Image: Facebook)

Kalate said he was overwhelmed by the phone call from the party chief. “But this election relates to my political career. It is very important for me. If I withdraw from the fray, what will I do? And when I know that the MVA candidate is very weak and the BJP candidate has no experience in politics, there is no point in staying away from the race,” he said.

Kalate said that in view of the party chief’s call, he would certainly talk to his close aides and take a decision. “Though I am firm on contesting the election, I will still discuss it with my associates in the light of the personal request made by my party chief for whom I have high regard. If my close aides advise me to withdraw, I will do so… I will take the decision within the next one hour,” he said.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:49 IST
