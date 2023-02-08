Chinchwad bypoll: MVA scrambles to persuade Rahul Kalate to withdraw but rebel candidate refuses to budge

With two days to go for the last day to withdraw nomination papers for the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is making renewed efforts to persuade Independent candidate Rahul Kalate to withdraw from the race in favour of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Nana Kate. Kalate, however, has refused to relent.

“The NCP has made a wrong judgment by backing Nana Kate. In 2014, Kate had managed only 42,000 votes while I had secured 65,000 votes. In 2019, I had notched up 1.12 lakh votes which means my stock had gone up. Yet, the NCP is backing Kate. I am surprised by this move,” Kalate told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Kalate, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, will contest against NCP’s Kate and BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap. In all, 40 candidates have filed their nomination papers. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is February 10 and polling is slated for February 26.

The election to the Chinchwad seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who passed away after a prolonged illness.

NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Ajit Gavahane said on Tuesday that he met Kalate and urged him to not file his nomination papers. “However, he was not in a mood…He insisted that he wanted to contest the election,” Gavahane said.

The NCP, however, said it will urge MVA leaders to put pressure on Kalate to withdraw. “Kalate was Shiv Sena (UBT)’s House leader in PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation). He has been a former corporator from Shiv Sena. We will urge Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to persuade Kalate to withdraw. We will also urge Congress leaders to meet Kalate and convince him to withdraw. On our part, our leader Ajit dada (Ajit Pawar) will continue to make efforts to force Kalate to drop out,” said Gavahane.

Kalate is known for his proximity to Ajit Pawar. In 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena were in an alliance and had fielded Laxman Jagtap for the Chinchwad seat. However, Kalate, who was a Shiv Sena corporator then, had rebelled and contested the election, giving a tough fight to Laxman Jagtap by notching up 1.12 lakh votes. Jagtap secured 1.48 lakh votes. Kalate’s vote tally had taken everyone by surprise as he challenged Pimpri-Chinchwad’s most popular politician and secured a huge number of votes.

According to Gavahane, the NCP surveys placed Kalate in the second position, behind Kate. “We had conducted three surveys. In all the surveys, Kalate came second while Nana Kate emerged on top. Therefore, we are backing Kate and not Kalate,” he explained.

Gavahane also pointed out that in 2019, the NCP and Congress had backed Kalate and that is why he managed to get such a high percentage of votes. “Kate is a strong contender and we are fully confident that he will cross the finish line. All the constituents of MVA have agreed to field him,” said Gavahane.

Meanwhile, the PCMC election office said that a total of 40 candidates have filed 53 nomination forms by Tuesday. In one day, 26 forms were filed, officials said. Among those who filed their nominations include Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, AAP candidate Manohar Patil and Pravin Kadam of Sambhaji Brigade.