Chinchwad bypoll: High voter turnout in strongholds gives candidates a reason to cheer

With voting percentages in the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra indicating a higher turnout in areas dominated by BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap and Independent Rahul Kalate, it has given both camps a reason to cheer. However, claiming that their domination is ‘across’ the constituency, the NCP is also confident that candidate Nana Kate will win “big time”.

As per election department figures, Ravet, Kiwale and Mamurdi collectively saw 48.33 per cent polling or 53,878 votes. In Thergaon, the voter turnout was 31,864 and Wakad and Poonawale saw 50.93 polling with 40,186 votes being cast. In all, over 1.20 lakh votes were polled in the areas that Kalate claims he has a strong following. “I have worked in these areas for years. I have a good rapport with people and have a large number of relatives as well,” he said.

In the 2019 elections, Kalate had polled 1.12 lakh votes. He is now hoping that these votes will remain intact. “Even if there is a dip of 10-20 per cent in my votes compared to last time, I still have a chance to emerge triumphant,” he claimed.

While the election for the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll was held on February 26, counting will take place on March 2.

As per the figures available from the election office, Pimple Gurav, Sudarshan Nagar, New Sangvi and Old Sangvi areas also registered a good turnout. These are the areas considered to be the pocket borough of the Jagtap family.

In the 2009 elections – the first for the constituency – Laxman Jagtap contested as an NCP rebel candidate and defeated Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne from Chinchwad constituency in a closely contested election. With a lead of nearly 25,000 votes, Barne had the upper hand till the 18th round and was seemingly headed for a win but as the counting of votes from the Pimple Gurav and Sangvi areas started, the trend turned, and Jagtap emerged winner by a margin of 6,000 votes. “Such was his domination in the Sangvi and Pimple Gurav areas that in a particular booth, if 1000 votes had been polled, he secured 950 of those,” said a PCMC official who was then in the election department.

This time, the Jagtap family has every reason to expect another swing in their favour. While the Pimple Gurav-Sudarshan Nagar civic ward witnessed 53.12 per cent polling, it was 51.43 per cent in the Pimple Gurav-New Sangvi ward. In the Old Sangvi ward, 49.63 per cent polling was registered. In all, these areas saw 61,000 people voting. In the neighbouring Pimple Saudagar too, 45 per cent or 39,674 voters cast their votes. Collectively, Sangvi, Pimple Gurav and Pimple Saudagar have polled over 1 lakh votes.

Advertisement

Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP president Mahesh Landge says the Jagtap family has a good hold in the Pimple Gurav and Sangvi areas. “Besides, Pimple Saudagar is another area where Laxman Jagtap had carried out a lot of development works. This area too registered a high percentage of votes. We expect our candidate to dominate these areas and compete for votes in other areas. The votes in such areas will ultimately prove decisive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP president Ajit Gavahane said their candidate, Nana Kate, dominates in the Pimple Saudagar and Rahatni area. “These areas have polled 90,000 votes. Besides in Kalewadi and nearby areas, the polling has been over 90,000. So you can imagine…Our candidate will win big time,” he said.