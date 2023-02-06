Chinchwad bypoll: Ashwini Jagtap seeks unopposed election, says ‘not looking for sympathy wave’

Even as the NCP has remained undecided on whom to field for the bypoll in the Chinchwad Assembly constituency, Ashwini Jagtap, wife of deceased MLA Laxman Jagtap, appealed to Opposition parties to help her get elected unopposed in the seat. She denied the contention that she was seeking sympathy.

“In view of the outstanding work done by my husband in Chinchwad constituency and overall development of Pimpri-Chinchwad, I appeal to Opposition parties to ensure my unopposed election,” Ashwini said as she headed out of her Pimple Gurav residence to file the nomination at the Thergaon election office.

The BJP has organised a massive show of strength, with top party leaders, during the filing of nominations on Monday.

Ashwini Jagtap said she was not looking for a sympathy wave in her favour. “Look at the way people have turned up for my nomination paper filing. They have come in big numbers out of love and respect for my husband who slogged relentlessly for the people and his constituency… I used to be present when he used to campaign or go around the constituency. He was like a breeze… It was difficult to keep pace with him,” he said.

The BJP announced the name of Ashwini as its candidate from Chinchwad constituency on Friday. The seat fell vacant in January owing to the death of sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. The elections are slated for February 26.

Meanwhile, while the BJP has announced its candidates for the Kasba and Chinchwad seats and the Congress for the Kasba seat, the NCP – which will contest Chinchwad seat as per the agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – is yet to finalise its candidate. The last date for filing nomination papers is February 7, Tuesday.

The NCP’s problem is that it has too many claimants from the party. Besides, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rahul Kalate is also seeking the ticket. In the 2019 elections, Kalate had contested as a Sena rebel candidate. Though he lost, he had given a tough fight to Laxman Jagtap. Kalate had secured over one lakh votes in a constituency nurtured by Jagtap.

NCP chief of Pimpri-Chinchwad Ajit Gavahane said, “The announcement of our candidate will be made soon. There is a tough fight between aspirants. We have many claimants for the ticket.”

Meanwhile, Kalate appeared to be resolute. “No matter what happens, I am going to contest the election,” he said.