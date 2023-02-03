Chinchwad bypoll: Deceased MLA Laxman Jagtap’s wife Ashwini eyes seat, BJP believes it may ensure ‘unopposed win’

Ashwini Jagtap, wife of deceased BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, has pitched herself as an aspirant to contest the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll, putting the BJP in an awkward situation. The party was so far in talks with Laxman Jagtap’s brother Shankar who had made his intention to contest the seat very clear.

On Thursday, Ashwini’s representative collected the nomination form from the election office in Thergaon. She has so far refused to speak to the media about her intentions. It had been widely speculated that the family had a dispute about who should contest the seat, Ashwini or Shankar.

Mahesh Landge, MLA and president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the party, said Friday: “All the talk about a dispute in the family is mere speculation. There is no friction in the family. They take the decision after discussing it with each other. Thursday marks one month after Laxmanbhau’s death… Now his wife can step out of the house as per the Hindu tradition.”

The BJP has been in a quandary as the family has not openly spoken about who will contest the seat. BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week visited the Jagtap residence in Pimple Gurav. He reportedly had a closed-door meeting with Shankar Jagtap. Subsequently, Shankar was also summoned to the BJP office in Mumbai for an interaction with top leaders.

On his part, Shankar avoids claiming that he is one of the aspirants and repeats that he will abide by the party’s decision. He also told The Indian Express that he was moving around the constituency and meeting people. “I have been working in the area for 30 years… As per the party’s directives, I am already doing my work in the constituency for the ensuing election,” he said. During Laxman Jagtap’s illness, it was Shankar who handled all his matters and those in connection with the constituency.

A top BJP leader said, “With Ashwini Jagtap emerging as a clear aspirant, it augurs well for the party. The BJP has been thinking that there would be no contest for the seat if Ashwini contests the election. The Jagtap family is close to that of NCP leader Ajit Pawar… If the wife of Laxman Jagtap is fielded, the NCP might not field its candidate.”

Meanwhile, the election office of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said so far over 100 nomination forms have been collected by different individuals. “The forms are for free. They can be collected from our office or can be downloaded from the internet,” said deputy municipal commissioner Sachin Dhole.

Dhole said they are not concerned about who collects the form. “Our role comes into play after the nomination forms are submitted to us. Those who want to contest the elections in the open category have to deposit Rs 10,000 and those who are from SC/ST category have to deposit Rs 5,000,” he said.