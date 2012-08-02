China-made rakhis jostle with traditional Indian ones for attention

They may not be the best theme for a rakhi but there’s no stopping Angry Birds rakhi from flying off shelves. Following closely behind are other cartoon characters like Ben 10,Spiderman and Chhota Bheem with Bal Ganesh being a perrenial favourite of course. Like every year,this year too rakhi sellers in the city have come up with attractive designs and themes for Raksha Bandhan.

The designs are clearly demarcated for children and adults. Hawkers at Tulshibaug and Laxmi Road say the demand for new designs is high. Vijay Shinde,a road-side hawker at Tulshibaug says,”Bracelet-like rakhis,which were introduced last year,have now become broader and more complex. Rakhis decorated with stones and strings cost anything from Rs 15 to Rs 200.” Major showrooms like PN Gadgil have introduced designs in gold and silver,starting from Rs 1,500. But despite this influx of new designs,customers remain faithful to traditional designs of Gonda incorporating Kalash and Om.

As far as children are concerned,cartoon characters continue to be in demand. “Angry Birds,Ben 10,Chhota Bheem and Ganesha rakhis have been hugely popular and their affordable prices are a huge plus point. Costing Rs 15 at the most,Sponge Bob and Spiderman rakhis in fibre,rubber or other synthetic materials are also a huge hit,” says Mayuresh Karve,a storekeeper at Tulsibaug. Suhas Mehta,a stall owner at the Mahatma Phule Mandai,says,”Cartoon rakhis were introduced a few years ago but the range of cartoons has increased now. We also have Kung Fu Panda,Krishna and Hanuman rakhis.”

Chinese-made rakhis have also crept into the market. “Doraemon figurines and plastic items are also in high demand. We also keep rakhis which have built-in LED lights and sound systems. Battery-operated rakhis are quite popular with small kids,but these products do not have a long shelf life and high usage can ruin it in a day,” says Shinde.

Pradeep Shinde,who owns a shop at Deccan Corner called Vilasgir,says,”Sales have picked up over the last two weeks. For the last five days,the rush has only been increasing.” People are now buying not only rakhis but also greeting cards which come along with them. Colour and design coordinated rakhis and cards come together in gift packs for Rs 50.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App