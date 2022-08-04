scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Child sex abuse rising alarmingly; children’s issue deserve top priority: Kailash Satyarthi

The Nobel peace laureate urges political parties to ensure Parliament passes the pending draft bill aimed at tackling child trafficking.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 4, 2022 7:14:18 pm
Kailash Satyarthi , child sex abuse rising, indian expressThe Nobel laureate was speaking after attending the diamond jubilee celebrations of the graduate wing of the Armed Forces Medical College. (Express Photo)

There is an alarming increase in child sex abuse online in the country and across the world, Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi said Thursday while urging political leaders to accord top priority to children’s issues.

“There is a challenge of providing freedom, better education, better health to every child. Slavery of children, trafficking, child prostitution, and online child sexual abuses have increased alarmingly,” he told reporters in Pune. He urged political parties to ensure Parliament passes the pending draft bill aimed at tackling child trafficking.

To drive home his point, Satyarthi also cited how demand for child pornography had doubled during the first Covid lockdown. The National Crime Records Bureau’s data showed that five children were subjected to sexual abuse every five hours and three are subjected to rape, he said.

The Nobel laureate was speaking after attending the diamond jubilee celebrations of the graduate wing of the Armed Forces Medical College.

Around 200 million people have already been pushed into chronic poverty globally and 40-50 million more people will be pushed into chronic poverty because of the Ukraine war, a crisis that has already affected the poor in low-income countries in the form of crises in food and energy as well as supply-chain breakups.

Despite the coronavirus affecting the entire world, Satyarthi said, people have not realised how the world is interconnected and interdependent. “There should be a global social protection mechanism and this demand has been initiated as part of the effort led by a group of Nobel laureates from peace and other disciplines and world leaders,” he said.

Satyarthi said he was part of this group of Nobel laureates. “There are low income countries where children can benefit from these efforts. The perpetual unemployment and poverty cannot be ignored,” said the Nobel laureate, who is also a member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal group.

Satyarthi also talked about a “justice for every child” programme run with the help of multiple organisations to ensure speedy justice for the child victims of sexual offences.

Earlier, the event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony as Surg Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, director-general of the Armed Forces Medical Services, led the alumni and cadets in paying homage at the Prerna Sthal at the medical college.

More than 650 AFMC alumni have come together from across the globe along with their families and children for the celebration. They joined over 600 medical cadets for the three-day event.

Dr Uday Kulkarni, an eminent historian and alumnus, will deliver the second lecture on Saturday.

The medical college will also honour all former commandants and former deans in recognition of their services in shaping this premier institution over the years. Members of the first batch of the medical college, who joined in 1962, will also be honoured.

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts and Telegraphs released a special cover and cancellation to mark the event. Also released on the occasion were a book, AFMC@60, with contributions from current and former students of the medical college, and a special edition of the college magazine Dhanvantri.

As part of outreach activities to mark the diamond jubilee, the AFMC Alumni Association has renovated the Rural Health Training Centre of the college at Kasurdi village in Daund taluka. The centre will be re-dedicated in the presence of local elected and government officials on Saturday.

The alumni association is also improving the infrastructure at a primary school and an anganwadi centre in the Maharashtra village.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:14:18 pm

