Children who visit PMC’s new Traffic Park will have to pay entry fee

At the Traffic Park, a street model has been created with all the features of city roads including miniature traffic signals, signs, road crossings, speed breakers, footpaths and cycle tracks. (Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to charge Rs 5 and Rs 20 per head from both students and teachers of government schools and private schools, respectively, during their visit to the newly-developed Traffic Park for children in Aundh.

“The one-of-its-kind Traffic Park has been developed by PMC in Aundh… however, there was a need for appointing an agency to take up the responsibility of creating awareness about traffic rules among children at the park, so an NGO named Safe Kids Foundation has been appointed for the purpose,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee.

“City schools are expected to arrange trips for their students to the park. Students and teachers of all government schools and civic schools will be charged Rs 5 per person while those from private schools will be charged Rs 20 per person. Parents and children coming on their own, not as part of a school trip, will be charged Rs 20 per person,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

At the Traffic Park, a street model has been created with all the features of city roads including miniature traffic signals, signs, road crossings, speed breakers, footpaths and cycle tracks.

The civic body has urged the PMPML to make available two buses exclusively for school trips to the Traffic Park. Nearly 15,000 students are expected to visit the Park every day. The PMC spent Rs 1.5 crore for developing the first phase of the Traffic Park and plans to expand it further.

The second phase of the project will include installing toys to teach traffic rules to children and promoting environment-friendly initiatives like ‘Walk, Bus and Cycle’.