Children of waste pickers overcome odds to shine in SSC examinations

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Several children of waste pickers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have scored well in this year’s SSC examinations, overcoming financial difficulties, limited study space and challenging family circumstances to complete Class 10.
According to the Kagad, Kach, Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), 84 per cent of students from waste picker families who appeared for the SSC examinations cleared them this year. A total of 199 students, including 109 boys and 90 girls, took the examinations.
Among them were 11 students who appeared externally through Form 17, while three waste pickers themselves also completed their SSC examinations this year with support from SWaCH and KKPKP.
Among the students was Khushi Ganesh Khupte, daughter of Kaveri Khupte, a waste picker and KKPKP member from Patil Estate in Shivajinagar who raises two children as a single mother through waste collection work. Khushi scored 89 per cent in the examinations without attending private tuition classes.
Khushi said she relied mainly on self-study and studied three to four hours every day during her preparation. When asked about her future goals, she said, “Whatever I do in the future, I just want to make sure my mother stays happy.”
Sanika Umesh Adsul, daughter of Rani Adsul, a waste picker and KKPKP member from Gandhinagar in Pimpri, scored 78 per cent despite disruptions in her schooling. Rani Adsul has raised her children alone since her husband passed away in 2016.
Sanika studied under the RTE scheme at an international school till Class 8 before shifting schools later due to changing circumstances. She now hopes to pursue a course in science and wishes to build a career in medicine.
Tanu Bharat Tarkase from Pimpri-Chinchwad, daughter of Bharat Mukund Tarkase, secured 81.8 per cent in the SSC examinations while balancing her academics and helping her younger brother with schoolwork.
Bharat Tarkase said the family avoided putting pressure on their daughter during her studies. “We just told her to study according to her own heart and mind,” he said, adding that the family would support whatever path she chooses in the future.
Sarthak Meshram Chandanshive, son of Sadhana Meshram Chandanshive, a SWaCH worker, and a daily wage labourer father, scored 86.60 per cent in the examinations. The family had migrated from a village near Barshi to Pune in search of better work opportunities and education for their children.
Divya Vikas Shirsat, daughter of Vikas Shirsat, whose father and grandmother work as waste pickers, scored 75 per cent after preparing consistently throughout the year. Divya said staying away from distractions and regularly seeking guidance from teachers helped her remain focused during preparation.
The results highlight the educational challenges and financial constraints faced by many waste picker families in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region.
(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)