Children of waste pickers overcome odds to shine in SSC examinations

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Several children of waste pickers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have scored well in this year’s SSC examinations, overcoming financial difficulties, limited study space and challenging family circumstances to complete Class 10.

According to the Kagad, Kach, Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), 84 per cent of students from waste picker families who appeared for the SSC examinations cleared them this year. A total of 199 students, including 109 boys and 90 girls, took the examinations.

Among them were 11 students who appeared externally through Form 17, while three waste pickers themselves also completed their SSC examinations this year with support from SWaCH and KKPKP.