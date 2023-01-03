4.74 lakh children in Maharashtra to get additional dose of measles vaccine

As many as 4.74 lakh children (in the age group of 0-5) were identified in Maharashtra for administering an additional dose of vaccine against measles following the outbreaks that occurred across various districts of Maharashtra. Of these 2.47 lakh children have been immunised. The first phase of the immunisation drive was completed on December 25 and the second phase will begin on January 15.

With the rise in measles cases since November last year, Maharashtra decided to intensify the vaccination drive in two phases. “By January 26 the aim is to ensure that all children between 9 months and five years have got both doses of measles vaccine,” health officials have said.

The state task force committee led by Dr Subhash Salunkhe has been conducting meetings regularly and the main thrust is to increase vaccination and surveillance to identify new outbreak areas apart from ensuring an uptake in Vitamin A supplementation.

State health officials said that more than 30 lakh households have been surveyed so far. In 2022 there were 165 outbreaks and of the 21,021 children suspected of the disease, a total of 1,304 were confirmed with measles. At least 24 children have succumbed to the disease, including 15 in Mumbai, 4 in Bhiwandi, 3 in Thane, and 2 in Vasai Virar. In 2021, there were 92 confirmed cases of measles while in 2020 there were 193 cases.

While the majority of cases were identified in Mumbai, Thane, and suburban areas, Malegaon reported 71 cases, Dhule 12, Jalgaon 12, Pimpri Chinchwad 15, Pune city 11, and Pune rural areas four. Among the affected areas in Pune include Bhawani Peth, Wanowrie, Bibvewadi, Hadapsar, Kudalwadi, and Ambegaon.

Sassoon general hospital prepares separate measles ward for children

The state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune has set up a separate ward for children with measles who require critical care. Authorities noted that at least 50 to 70 per cent of some of the children who were admitted with symptoms like respiratory distress and required oxygen had missed their doses of measles vaccination either because they had a fever or other ailments. Those who require critical care will be admitted to Sassoon General Hospital while those who are stable but need to be kept under observation will be sent to Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital run by the Pune Municipal Corporation.