Childless couple kidnap two-year-old boy from Pune railway station, arrested

The Pune railway police have rescued a two-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the Pune railway station a few days ago and arrested a couple in this case.

The police identified the arrested as Vijay Jaiswal and Suman Sharma, both natives of Madhya Pradesh.

A press release issued Thursday by senior police inspector Pramod Khopikar of the Pune railway police stated that Parvati Bhuvan Patle, 22, a resident of Uruli Kanchan and native of Chhattisgarh, was waiting for a train with her family members at the Pune railway station on December 10.

Around 8 pm, her son was kidnapped, Paravati alleged. Parvati and her family searched for her son but could not trace him. So they approached the police and filed a complaint.

A team led by assistant police inspector Milind Zodge launched a rigorous search operation. The police checked several videos captured by CCTV cameras at different locations. They checked 78 hotels and lodges, and questioned around 110 people operating stalls in the railway station area.

CCTV videos gave a clue that the boy was kidnapped by a woman with the help of her male accomplice. It was also revealed that they had hired an autorickshaw while leaving the area with the boy. The police teams sought help from 43 autorickshaw drivers and located the kidnappers.

“Our teams arrested the kidnappers from the Ranjangaon area today (Thursday) evening and rescued the boy from their possession. The boy was handed over safely to his mother. The accused couple is childless and so they kidnapped the boy. They were planning to take the boy to Uttar Pradesh in the next two days,” said Shrikant Dhivare, superintendent of railway police’s Pune Unit.

The police booked the accused couple under sections Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention).