Child marriage in Pune: 14-yr-old girl rescued, father among 6 booked

The Pune City Police has booked six persons for allegedly arranging the marriage of a 14-year-old girl from Somatne in Wadgaon Maval to a 30-year-old man earlier this month.

The girl’s aunt has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case.

The girl was allegedly forced to marry a 30-year-old man, who is a resident of Walva in Sangli district.

According to the police, the marriage took place in Fursungi area near Hadapsar on December 2, following which the girl was taken to Sangli.

Police said after getting to know of the minor girl’s marriage, social activists and local police rescued her on December 3, following which an FIR was lodged in this case.

The case has now been transferred to Hadapsar police station in Pune city.

Police said the marriage took place under the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station.

The six accused, including the girl’s father, have been booked under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

