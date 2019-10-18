Child and maternal mortality levels in Melghat brought down: Pune NGO

Neo-natal deaths, child and maternal mortality levels in the tribal region of Melghat in Amravati district have come down to city levels after 22 years, said MAITRI, an NGO in Pune.

Advertising

Jayashree Shidore, founder volunteer of MAITRI, said, “We have an on-board paediatrician who trains volunteers from the area. A local volunteer helps bridge communication barriers since the local language is Korku. These volunteers or health workers are trained to keep a track of the women in the area from the time they have conceived a child to its delivery. They also keep reminding these women about basic aspects like maternal health, check-ups and vaccines. They also keep a track of their children till the age of five. The workers work for the benefit of their own people.” Shidore added that these activities take place alongside the provisions provided in the area by the government.

MAITRI was formed in 1997 to counter and eradicate child mortality and malnutrition problem in Melghat.

Shidore said they also promote social change through volunteers. “Just like people can keep aside a handful of rice to use later, people who can keep aside some time can volunteer for others. Our motto, ‘Maitri Swatachi, Maitri Sarvachi’ means one needs to befriend their issues and problems in order to provide help to others,” she said, adding that MAITRI has worked in more than 28 villages and 350 small hamlets in Melghat.

Advertising

Apart from donations, the NGO raises funds by collecting old newspapers or scrap waste. “People are reluctant in providing financial help on a regular basis. But it is easier to collect old newspaper waste and generate some amount from it. The sum generated goes to our account and is utilised for the activities conducted under MAITRI by its volunteers and workers,” said Shidore.

Dinesh Vaidya, a resident of Rahul Towers, Kothrud and volunteer in MAITRI, said, “Since 2007, our society has been collecting newspapers or paper waste from residents on the last Sunday of each month. We collect at least 800 to 1,000 kg paper waste, and proceeds from their sale are given to MAITRI for their activities.”