Chikungunya outbreak under control at Dehugaon: Officials

Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, told The Indian Express that as many as 12 teams were included in the container surveys and fogging activity.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 9, 2022 3:58:40 am
Dr Vijay Dekhate, Assistant Director of Health (malaria), Pune region, who visited the spot on Wednesday, took a review at the Dehu municipal council and said the situation is under control. (File)

NEARLY 44 cases of chikungunya, one dengue and 17 cases of dengue-chikungunya co-infection have been reported since the last fortnight at Vitthalwadi area in Dehugaon. According to the health authorities, the situation is under control now.

Dr Vijay Dekhate, Assistant Director of Health (malaria), Pune region, who visited the spot on Wednesday, took a review at the Dehu municipal council and said the situation is under control. Health officials pointed out that lack of regular water supply has been a problem in some areas in Dehu municipal council.

.There have been no fresh case of dengue or chikungunya in the past three days, Dr Dekhate added.

