Maharashtra: Elderly couple dies after speeding car rams into two-wheeler

December 11, 2021 2:16:26 pm
An elderly couple died on the spot after their two-wheeler was knocked down by a speeding car on the Chikhali-Dehu Road Friday.
The police have identified the deceased as Balu Baburao Ugave (63) and his wife Meera (52), residents of Sant Tukaram Nagar in Bhosari.
The police said the couple was on their way to Dehugaon and around 3:30 pm, a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler near Shelar Vasti on the Chikhali-Dehu Road.
The police booked the driver of the car, Netaji Bhise, on charges of negligent driving under Sections 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. An FIR was lodged by the couple’s 32-year-old son Manoj Ugave.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-