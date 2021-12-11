scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Maharashtra: Elderly couple dies after speeding car rams into two-wheeler

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 11, 2021 2:16:26 pm
An elderly couple died on the spot after their two-wheeler was knocked down by a speeding car on the Chikhali-Dehu Road Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as Balu Baburao Ugave (63) and his wife Meera (52), residents of Sant Tukaram Nagar in Bhosari.

The police said the couple was on their way to Dehugaon and around 3:30 pm, a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler near Shelar Vasti on the Chikhali-Dehu Road.

The police booked the driver of the car, Netaji Bhise, on charges of negligent driving under Sections 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. An FIR was lodged by the couple’s 32-year-old son Manoj Ugave.

