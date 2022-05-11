Chief of Air Staff to review passing out parade of NDA’s 142nd course on May 30

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will review the ceremonial passing out parade of the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on May 30.

Every year, two batches of cadets graduate from India’s premier tri-services military academy, which is based at Khadakwasla in Pune, to continue with the one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces—the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for the Indian Army, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

“The ceremonial Passing Out Parade of 142 Course of National Defence Academy will be conducted on 30 May 22. Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Chief of Air Staff will review the parade,” said a tweet from the defence PRO, Pune.

All the three current service chiefs—Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar and Army Chief General Manoj Pande—are from the 61st course of the academy.

The passing out parade of the 141st course was held on October 29 last year and was reviewed by the then Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.