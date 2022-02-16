Chief Minister will take action in two days, claimas Sanjay Raut

Asked about the CM's reaction to his “explosive” press conference, Raut said, “The CM praised my efforts in collecting concrete evidence...He said he will go through them and initiate appropriate action." (File)

MINUTES after levelling a series of allegations of corruption against BJP and its leaders on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and held a closed-door meeting with him for nearly two hours.

“The Chief Minister has promised to take action on the allegations made by me in two days,” Raut told this newspaper after his meeting.

Asked about the CM’s reaction to his “explosive” press conference, Raut said, “The CM praised my efforts in collecting concrete evidence…He said he will go through them and initiate appropriate action.” Raut said leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi had called him and extended their support to his campaign to expose the BJP “dirty machinations.”

“The entire Maha Vikas Aghadi is together on this count. We will hit back at the attempts to frame in false cases,” he said.

Responding to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj’s charges, Raut said, “I repeat that I don’t know Kamboj. The photograph he was showing to the media was taken at a function where several other people were also present.” Kamboj alleged that he had helped Raut in his difficult period and that both knew each other. Raut also denied allegations made by Kamboj that he had connection with a smuggler. “This is all bullshit. Kamboj is a frontman for the former BJP chief minister. And that’s I have exposed him,” Raut said. Meanwhile, both the NCP and Congress, the partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, backed Raut and said the state government should launch an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing on the allegations of corruption made by him.

“The allegations made by Sanjay Raut are serious including the one relating to Rs 300 crore extracted from 70 builders by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. Dawood, Rajan have gone but now ED and CBI, the central agencies, are doing the job of collecting ransom amount…Sanjay Raut has made the allegations with proof. The Chief Minister should take serious note of these allegations and launch an investigation by Maharashtra police’s Economic Offences Wing,” said state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe. Instead of carrying out investigations against wrong-doers, Londhe said, the ED and CBI are busy trying to bring down non-BJP governments on the directives of the central government. Londhe said, “Raut has also made allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who was making allegations every day…CM should initiate probe against Somaiya as well.”

State NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Raut has made serious allegations of corruption. Be it the Maha-IT scam, Haryana connection or the allegations against Kirit Somaiya, Raut has made the beginning, the MVA will unitedly take them forward.”