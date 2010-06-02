Chief Minister reviews civic bodies monsoon preparations

Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday undertook a review meeting on monsoon preparedness by all the municipal corporations in the state while urging all to take extra efforts to tackle any flood-like situation.

The meeting of all municipal commissioners was called by the chief secretary in Mumbai which was later attended by the chief minister. The municipal commissioners were asked to make provisions for adequate life-saving system equipment including boats and jackets to save lives during floods. They have also been asked to prepare a list of properties that face risk during showers and also locations where affected people can be sheltered during emergencies.

In its presentation,the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) informed of the steps taken by the civic administration during monsoon.

There will be two disaster management cells at civic head quarters and Katraj. They will be in operation from tomorrow onwards wherein the citizens during emergency can call for assistance, said Pravin Ashtikar,PMC deputy municipal commissioner.

He said all the ward offices have been directed to make the roads in their jurisdiction free of water logging that was reported after the pre-monsoon shower on Monday. The PMC garden department was busy clearing the streets of fallen branches and uprooted trees due to strong winds for two days.

