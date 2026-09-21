Devendra Fadnavis pitches Pune as major hub for global capability centres

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
With a view to developing Pune as a major hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a high-level dialogue titled ‘Why Not Pune’ was organised with senior representatives from the IT, technology, manufacturing and other industries to understand their expectations and requirements.
Addressing the interaction through video conferencing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Pune was a natural choice for GCCs, given its strong manufacturing, technology and IT ecosystem. He said the state government had formulated a dedicated GCC policy and aimed to develop Pune into a major hub.
Under the Maharashtra GCC Policy 2025, the state has set a target of attracting around 400 new GCCs and generating four lakh high-skilled jobs.
Fadnavis also highlighted Pune’s infrastructure development, including the metro, ring road, tunnels and various transport and communication projects. He said efforts were being made to improve connectivity and the quality of life in the city. Pune’s skilled engineering and technology workforce, he added, was another key strength in attracting GCCs.
The Chief Minister urged industry representatives to share suggestions on potential policy gaps, operational challenges and areas requiring government intervention. He assured them that feasible suggestions would be considered and stressed the need for cooperation between the government, administration and industry to build a globally competitive GCC ecosystem in Pune.
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said such engagements would help strengthen ties between the city, industry and the global business community, adding that sustained cooperation between the administration and industry was crucial to Pune’s future development.
Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the initiative aimed to bridge communication gaps between industry and the administration, outline the city’s development plans and familiarise businesses with infrastructure projects and future opportunities.
He said the interaction was not limited to the administration presenting information but also provided a platform for industry leaders to share their expectations and suggestions. These inputs, he said, would help make the city’s development plans more practical, responsive and industry-oriented.
Ram said Pune sought to attract investment and businesses across sectors while retaining the city’s distinct identity as a place that balances diverse industries.