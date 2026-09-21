Devendra Fadnavis pitches Pune as major hub for global capability centres

Addressing the interaction through video conferencing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Pune was a natural choice for GCCs, given its strong manufacturing, technology and IT ecosystem. (File)

With a view to developing Pune as a major hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a high-level dialogue titled ‘Why Not Pune’ was organised with senior representatives from the IT, technology, manufacturing and other industries to understand their expectations and requirements.

Addressing the interaction through video conferencing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Pune was a natural choice for GCCs, given its strong manufacturing, technology and IT ecosystem. He said the state government had formulated a dedicated GCC policy and aimed to develop Pune into a major hub.

Under the Maharashtra GCC Policy 2025, the state has set a target of attracting around 400 new GCCs and generating four lakh high-skilled jobs.