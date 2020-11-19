Chhat puja will not be allowed in public places: PMC

The police will have to ensure that residents don't gather at public places for Chhat puja, says PMC.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Thursday said Chhat puja celebrations will not be permitted in public places. In an official order on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “There will be no permission to celebrate Chhat puja in public places like alongside lakes, rivers, canals or open grounds. The police will have to ensure that residents don’t gather at public places for Chhat puja.”

Kumar also said that students of classes IX to XII can physically attend school from November 23 onwards, according to the guidelines issued by the state school education department. Hostels of residential schools can be opened for these students also, he said.

The state government has said schools need parents’ consent before letting students come to school. Schools have been issued guidelines on how to prevent spread of infection among students.

According to the guidelines, teachers must undergo a Covid-19 test before joining school while students need to undergo regular check-ups through thermal gun and pulse oxymeter before entering the school premises. Schools will have to disinfect classrooms every day while seating arrangement of students must follow physical distancing norms, the guidelines state.

The PMC has also allowed sportspersons preparing for state, national and international-level competitions to use swimming pools for training. Only swimming pools that are outside containment zones and follow standard operating procedures can be used for such purpose, the civic body said.

