This Ganeshotsav, visit a UNESCO World Heritage Site without leaving Pune

The Chhatrapati Rajaram Mandal has recreated the Chennakeshava Temple as its Ganeshotsav pandal, drawing on its distinctive architecture and sculptural elements. (Express Photo)

Written by Kalyani Lad

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre describes it as a “living temple”. For more than 900 years, the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka, has stood as a testament to Hoysala architecture and religious history. This Ganeshotsav, Pune residents can get a glimpse of the 12th-century temple without leaving the city.

The Chhatrapati Rajaram Mandal has recreated the Chennakeshava Temple as its Ganeshotsav pandal, drawing on its distinctive architecture and sculptural elements.

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“It took a month to complete the set, which was made using eco-friendly material,” said Meghraj Nimbalkar, art director and in-charge of the pandal.

The replica draws attention to some of the defining features of Hoysala architecture. (Express Photo) The replica draws attention to some of the defining features of Hoysala architecture. (Express Photo)

The replica begins with the temple’s distinctive exterior, including its star-shaped platform and multi-tiered structure. Specialised fibre moulding, plaster and layers of matte grey-charcoal paint have been used to recreate the appearance of the original temple’s soapstone, or chloritic schist.