Chemotherapy centre to be inaugurated at Symbiosis Hospital

The Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) will inaugurate its chemotherapy centre on Friday, on the occasion of World Cancer Day on February 4. The Centre will be inaugurated by Dr Navin Khattry, deputy director, head haemato lymphoid and bone marrow transplant at Tata Memorial Centre.

The centre is equipped to provide basic therapies as well as intensive therapy, targeted and biological therapy and immunotherapy. The SUHRC has a ‘tumour board’ consisting of experts from all clinical disciplines including medical and surgical oncology, radiation oncology, onco-pathology, radiology and other medical experts, said Dr Rajiv Yeravadekar, dean, faculty of health sciences, Symbiosis International University.

The board also includes other professionals such as counsellors, nutritional experts, onco-psychologists, rehabilitation specialists, medical social workers and members of cancer support groups to evolve a comprehensive and holistic treatment plan.