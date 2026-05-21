Chef held for alleged acid attack on woman, her friend

Pune city police arrested a chef for allegedly throwing acid on a woman and her male friend, following a dispute.

Police identified the accused as Shriram Vadhu Savner (30) from Baitul in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Police said the victim, in her early 20s, worked at a hotel in Pune city. After finishing her work, she left the hotel with a male colleague whom she resided with.

The accused allegedly intercepted them at Tadiwala road area. He threw acid at them and escaped from the spot. Both received burn injuries. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused at Bundgarden police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita (BNS) sections 124 (1), 351 (3).