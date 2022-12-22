scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

‘I checked my wardrobe for saffron bikinis’: Actress Smita Gondkar on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy

Smita Gondkar made her film debut with the Marathi film Mumbaiche Dabewale in 2007.

“In the case of movies, the clothes are decided based on the need of the situation. Actresses wear what looks nice on them,” she said.
Smita Gondkar, who is among the few actresses in the Marathi film industry who does not shy away from flaunting bold clothes on and off screen, said that the recent controversy over Deepika Padukone’s ‘saffron bikini’ in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song from Pathaan has made her uncomfortable and fearful.

“I am genuinely terrified since this controversy over the colour of the bikini started. First of all, I opened my wardrobe and checked if there is anything saffron in my bikini collection,” Gondkar, who has acted in Marathi and Hindi films, told Sakal in an interview. “Now, it will be stressful to even wear a saffron-coloured bra, what will happen if someone catches a glimpse?” she added.

The actress said that people nowadays chose the type of garment and colour based on the season. “In the case of movies, the clothes are decided based on the need of the situation. Actresses wear what looks nice on them,” she said.

Also Read |Pathaan controversy: ‘Besharam rang’ has problems, but Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini is not one of them

Gondkar made her film debut with the Marathi film Mumbaiche Dabewale in 2007. Since then, she has acted in over a dozen films in the Marathi and Hindi film industries, including Vijay Dinanath Chauhan (2009) and Mr & Mrs Unwanted (2016). She was a contestant in Big Boss Marathi in 2018 and featured in the video of the popular Marathi song ‘Pappi De Parula’ in 2014.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 01:04:40 pm
