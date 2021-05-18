Man held for using metal detector in fort premises; old coins and artefacts recovered from him

The state Forest department has arrested a man for allegedly using a metal detector and carrying out illegal excavation at the historic Chavand fort in Junnar in Pune district. Department officials have also recovered historic coins and pieces of metal from him, which he is suspected to have gathered from the fort premises.

On Sunday, officials from the Junnar range of the state Forest department received information from local residents of Chavand village that a man was seen on the premises of the hill fortress. The man was reportedly using a metal detector to search for historic artifacts or remnants of artifacts.

Forest department officials later questioned the man, Vikram Shantaram Hadawale (35), a resident of Dumbarwadi in Junnar. They also seized from him a metal detector and tools required for excavation. After further questioning and search, forest officials recovered two historic coins and two pieces of metal, which are believed to be remnants of a historic cannon and a shell.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (Junnar) Amit Bhise said, “Probe has revealed that Hadawale had found these coins and pieces of metal on the fort premises. We have handed over these objects to the Department of Archeology for analysis. Hadawale was placed under arrest on Sunday and was produced before a court on Monday. He was remanded to magisterial custody and was later granted bail.”

The premises of hill fortress Chavand is under the jurisdiction of the Forest department while the structures are governed by the Department of Archeology. The fort is also a popular destination for trekking enthusiasts.