Chargesheet: Accused used fake Insta ID to take Ketan to Pune’s Lohagad Fort

Ketan (left) died after he was allegedly pushed from the Lohagad Fort by fiance Siya and her lover Chetan. (Image enhanced using AI)

A chargesheet submitted in court by Pune rural police in the Ketan Agarwal murder case on Saturday revealed how the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, used a fake Instagram ID called “Mahi” to chat with the victim and convinced him to be at Lohagad Fort on June 18, where he was allegedly pushed off a cliff.

Resident of Lodha Belmondo township in Gahunje, the 25-year-old Ketan was son of a businessman Vishal Agarwal. Police claim that Siya (20) did not want to marry Ketan, so she allegedly conspired with Chetan (22) and Ritesh Hange (22) of Beed district to kill him. Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23, and Hange on September 5.