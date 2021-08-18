Charged under MCOCA for various crimes, father and son arrested from Karnataka

Pune City Police on Wednesday arrested “illegal money lenders” Ganesh Gaikwad and his father Nanasaheb Gaikwad, who were wanted in multiple criminal cases lodged in Pune as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Last month, an offence was lodged against the duo for allegedly attempting to kill Ganesh’s wife and harassing her physically and mentally, after she lodged the first information report in this regard at the Chaturshringi police station. Police had launched a search for the father–son duo and the accused were arrested from Karnataka, said Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta .

Probe into this case revealed that accused Nanasaheb Gaikwad alias Bhau, and his family members and aides allegedly formed an organised group and committed multiple crimes including attempted murder, extortion, cheating, illegal money lending, torturing people for recovery of money at huge rates of interest, land grabbing and possessing firearms illegally.

Both Pune City Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against Gaikwad, his son and six others booked in various criminal cases.

Police said Nanasaheb Gaikwad is a businessman while his son Ganesh was working for a political party, but was expelled later. Police said the accused Gaikwads have amassed vast amounts of property through criminal activities.