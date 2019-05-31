Changing nature of warfare poses new challenges, need to tackle with modern technology: Air Force chief

HIGHLIGHTING new security challenges and the rise in sub-conventional threats, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, urged the passing out cadets of the National Defence Academy to adopt innovative means and modern technology to tackle them.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa, who is an alumnus of the 52nd course of the tri-services academy, was the reviewing officer for the Passing out Parade (POP), which was held on Thursday morning on the iconic parade ground of the academy, named after 1971 war hero – Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

A total of 291 cadets graduated from the Academy as they walked past the Quarterdeck flag mast on the Khetrapal Ground on the tune of Auld Lang Syne. Of the 291 cadets, 218 are from the Army, 34 from the Navy and 39 from the Air Force. These included 15 Army cadets from friendly foreign countries — Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Maldives and Papua New Guinea.

The Air Chief said in his speech, “The changing nature of warfare poses new challenges to security forces, sub-conventional threats are on the rise. And there is a need to tackle these by utilising modern technology and innovative means. The training imparted in this academy has evolved over the years, which provides you the strength and confidence to boldly face unforeseen challenges. From this day onward, you will become the custodians of the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and dedication.”

“The NDA has always been very close to my heart since I passed out of this very institution exactly 42 years ago. There are nostalgic memories of the Passing out Parade to the tune of Auld Lang Syne and being proud of the fact that we have carried out perhaps the best drill in the country. The Academy has emerged as an institution of excellence supporting the values of jointmanship and camaraderie. I am aware that the academy has undertaken a number of new initiatives such as the inclusion of the BTech engineering course for the cadets, the first batch of which passes out today. My special compliments to all the instructors and staff at the NDA for their dedication and commitment in nurturing, mentoring and grooming the youth into promising military personnel,” he added.

Divisional Cadet Captain Sandeep Koranga won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Adjutant Divyam Dwivedi won the Silver Medal for ranking second and Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan won the Bronze Medal. ‘Kilo’ Squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’, for being the Champion Squadron, and the banner was presented during the parade.