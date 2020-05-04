Change in lifestyle needed, people should inculcate habit of wearing masks and gloves: Civic chief

The municipal commissioner also said citizens can allow domestic help, provided they observe proper sanitation. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) The municipal commissioner also said citizens can allow domestic help, provided they observe proper sanitation. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

After keeping 97 per cent of the city area out of containment zone during the third phase of the lockdown that started on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said containment strategy at micro level is required instead of keeping the entire city under lockdown as the effort to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) is going to be long a drawn out battle.

“The PMC carefully chalked out 69 micro containment zones after minutely studying the situation. So, 97 per cen of the city has been kept out of containment zones and freed of stricter lockdown norms,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

“There should be a change in lifestyle. The lockdown can’t be permanent. People should inculcate the habit of using masks and gloves while maintaining social and physical distance,” Gaikwad said, adding that more relaxations will come into place if cases do not increase. However, Gaikwad also said the number of containment zones will be increased if any area shows a rise in the number of patients.

He said the facilities allowed, according to guidelines of the government, have been started in the larger area out of containment with essential shops and five additional non-essential shops in residential areas.

Private offices cannot start as per government guidelines but private vehicles on condition of one on a two-wheeler and one plus two in a four-wheeler are allowed, he added.

The municipal commissioner also said citizens can allow domestic help, provided they observe proper sanitation. “If we take due care then there should not be any problem,” he said.

“Fuel pump stations should start as there is no need of any regulation. However, it is expected that the opening up of all activities in the zone outside containment should be slow. The situation would be under control if the public follow basic rules. People should not leave their houses without a reason and should maintain self-discipline,” Gaikwad said.

On slum residents complaining against being lodged in quarantine centres far away from the city, the municipal commissioner said the civic body is now planning quarantine centres close to localities and has identified 40 marriage halls and 140 schools for the purpose.

