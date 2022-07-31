We must change our behaviour to counter cardio-metabolic diseases, says expert

“… There has been an increase in cardio-metabolic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. As per one medical report in 2017, there were nearly 4 million diabetes-related deaths around the world and in 2019, the number of deaths had increased to 6.8 million. We need to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ about our own hormones and change our behaviour to counter cardio-metabolic diseases. We must take care about the food we eat, eat less, slowly and on time, and indulge in physical activities like yoga and exercise,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Maharashtra Covid task force, during the National Conference on Reproductive Endocrinology (NCRE) 2022, organised by Pune Obstetric and Gynaecological Society on Saturday.

