‘Baseless’: Chandrashekhar Bawankule denies clean chit for Parth Pawar as probe panel gets 8-day extension

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday that the state government has extended by eight days the tenure of the five-member committee probing alleged irregularities in a Mundhwa land deal involving Parth Pawar, son of the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The panel, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, had asked for more time, citing the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls on Saturday, February 7. The committee’s current deadline expires on Friday.
Bawankule also dismissed reports claiming that Parth had been given a clean chit in the matter. “Such reports are baseless. The committee hasn’t even submitted its findings yet. I will be able to comment only after receiving the report,” he said.
Bawankule added that another committee’s findings, set up by the controller of stamps and inspector general of registration, will be clubbed with the Kharge panel’s report. Reportedly, the inquiry is nearing completion, and the final report will be handed over to the state government shortly.
The controversial Mundhwa land deal involves 40 acres of land that fell under the ‘Mahar Watan’ category and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India. It was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, allegedly without the mandatory approval of the state government, and at a much lower price than the market value, with a waiver on stamp duty. Digvijay Patil and Parth are partners at Amadea Enterprises LLP.
The probe covers alleged lapses in documentation, valuation, and the conduct of officials who registered the land purchase deed.
The committee was formed in early November last year after the issue triggered a political storm. It was first asked to submit its report by December 6, but the deadline was pushed to January 6 and then extended by another month after the panel sought additional time to examine responses from various departments.
Besides Kharge, the committee includes Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundawar, Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi, Commissioner of Land Registration and Director of Land Records Dr Suhas Divase, and Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps Ravindra Binwada.
The repeated extensions have drawn criticism from activists. Speaking to The Indian Express, RTI and anti-corruption activist Vijay Kumbhar expressed dissatisfaction. “Why does the delay often happen, particularly in cases regarding political figures? The committee formed should have ideally presented the report in stipulated time. I feel even after repeated extensions, the final committee report would be unlikely, naming Parth Pawar,” Kumbhar said.
Activist Anjali Damania had taken to X on Monday, saying, “EOW (Crime Branch) filed a chargesheet in the Pune land scam. But only against Sheetal Tejwani! Then what about the inquiry into Digvijay Patil and Parth Pawar? Is justice selective? This is not justice, but a mockery of justice.”
