‘Baseless’: Chandrashekhar Bawankule denies clean chit for Parth Pawar as probe panel gets 8-day extension

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday that the state government has extended by eight days the tenure of the five-member committee probing alleged irregularities in a Mundhwa land deal involving Parth Pawar, son of the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The panel, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, had asked for more time, citing the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls on Saturday, February 7. The committee’s current deadline expires on Friday.

Bawankule also dismissed reports claiming that Parth had been given a clean chit in the matter. “Such reports are baseless. The committee hasn’t even submitted its findings yet. I will be able to comment only after receiving the report,” he said.