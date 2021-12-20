Chandrashekhar Azad to visit ‘Jaystambh’ on Jan 1, address rally ahead of civic elections

Bhim Army has announced that its chief Chandrashekhar Azad will be visiting the ‘Jaystambh’ in Pune on January 1 to mark the anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Azad also heads the “Azad Samaj Party”, which is a political outfit of the Bhim Army. He will also address the crowd ahead of the civic elections in the city. The state government and district administration have started preparations for the huge gathering expected in the area.

Abhijit Gaikwad, who heads the Pune unit of Azad Samaj Party in a press statement said “This is the 200th year of the erection of Jaystambh. On this occasion, our party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and state president Rahul Pradhan would be visiting the Jaystambh on January 1. They would also be addressing a rally in view of civic elections in 2022.”

Azad had visited the ‘Jaystambh’ for the first time on January 1, 2019.

As per the narrative of Ambedkarite Dalits, the British force that fought Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818 comprised largely of soldiers from the Dalit Mahar community, who waged a “war for freedom” from the alleged castiesm of the Peshwas. ‘Jaystamvbh’, a military monument erected by the Britishers in the memory of its soldiers who fought this battle, is located at Perne village.

January 1, 2018 marked the bicentennial celebration of the 1818 battle of Koregaon Bhima. The police had alleged that inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made by several activists during the Elgar Parishad conclave had contributed to the violence that broke out around Koregaon Bhima village the next day, January 1.