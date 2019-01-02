Azad arrives after show of strength, Ambedkar slams Elgaar Parishad case

Written by Sameer Manekar

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, who was not allowed to address any public meeting in Pune, visited the Jaystambh in Perne village on Tuesday, following a show of strength on his way to the war memorial.

Surrounded by hundreds of supporters, Azad visited the Jaystambh around 8 pm, before leaving for Ahmednagar.

Earlier in the day, prominent Dalit leaders, including Prakash Ambedkar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale, also visited the Jaystambh. Interacting with the media on the premises of the Jayastambh, Ambedkar slammed the Elgaar Parishad case, which alleges that the organisers of the one-day conference, held in Pune on December 31, 2017, had Maoist links. Pune City Police has claimed that the “provocative” speeches at the conference triggered the violence in Koregaon Bhima last year, and it has also some high-profile arrests in the case. “Elgaar Parishad was an attempt to bridge the rift between various communities. But through the police probe, the government has targeted the very people, and especially young men and women, who organised the conference,” said Ambedkar.

He added, “Around three months ago, local villagers had told the police that they will ensure that no untoward incident like the last year takes place this time. In spite of this assurance, local villagers were given prohibitory orders, but the real perpetrators of violence like Bhide and Ekbote are still at large.”

BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable and minister Rajkumar Badole, among others, also visited the Jaystambh. The day was also marked by Dalit groups, led by senior leaders like Jogendra Kavade and Arjun Dangale, who held public meetings. The Bharat Mukti Morcha, led by Waman Meshram, also organised a programme, while various Dalit groups installed book stalls and kiosks for the visitors.