Chandrapur remains coolest city in Maharashtra for second consecutive day this week

Pune city (Shivajinagar) recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius. (Representational Image)

Minimum temperatures on Tuesday fell six to nine degrees below normal in several places – including Pune and Nagpur – in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. Recording a minimum temperature of 8.2 degree Celsius, Chandrapur remained the coolest city in the state on the day, according to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is the second consecutive day the city recorded such cold conditions this week.

Pune city (Shivajinagar) recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius – which was four degrees below normal – and remained cooler than Mahabaleshwar (13.6 degrees) on Tuesday. In Pune district, areas around Pashan remained the coolest, with minimum temperatures falling to 10.7 degrees on the day. In other areas of the district, National Defence Academy (NDA) recorded 9.7 degrees, Rajgurunagar recorded 10.7 degrees, Baramati recorded 11.9 degrees and Talegaon recorded 13.4 degrees.

As winter season approaches, the prevailing dry and clear sky conditions are allowing temperatures to lower. Authorities at IMD Pune said cold conditions will continue over the city and neighbouring areas till November 14, after which, there will be a marginal increase in minimum temperature.

However, night temperatures in the upcoming days will hover around 10 degrees in Vidarbha and north-Madhya Maharashtra, IMD officials added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd