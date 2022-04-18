Chandrapur among hottest; heat wave to prevail over Vidarbha: IMD

Chandrapur and Bramhapuri in Vidarbha were among the three hottest locations in the country after recording day temperatures of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It was for the second consecutive day when Chandrapur remained the hottest area in India.

Bikaner in Rajasthan also recorded the same maximum temperature on Sunday. Vidarbha in Maharashtra along with parts of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha are reeling under a heat wave. April is turning out to be warmer than usual, especially for north and northwest India.

“During the next two days, the day temperatures over these areas will remain 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal. Thereafter, a fall is expected. Heat wave will prevail over Vidarbha till April 20,” an IMD official said on Sunday.

Above normal day temperatures prevailed throughout Vidarbha and the maximum temperatures (in degree Celsius) in the other areas were Akola 43.6, Wardha 43, Amravati 42.4 and Nagpur 42 degree Celsius whereas temperatures over the rest of Maharashtra remained comparatively lower and Pune stood at 39.2, Kolhapur at 35, Nashik at 37.5, Sangli at 36.1 and Mumbai at 33.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD’s forecast, heat conditions over Madhya Maharashtra are set to rise. The day temperatures during the week ahead are predicted to cross the 40 degrees Celsius-mark owing to clear sky conditions. Nights will continue to remain appreciably warm as the minimum temperatures are expected to remain close to 24-26 degrees Celsius.