Keep up public connect, arrange Ayodhya trips: State BJP chief to ex-corporators in Pune

As part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming polls in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has urged former corporators to maintain their public connect by holding programmes and arranging an Ayodhya trip for citizens. The party is also likely to rope in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the concluding ceremony of the Jansamvad Abhiyaan organised to take BJP’s achievements to the public.

“It is necessary to maintain the connect with the public. You should hold programmes of public interest in your respective electoral areas,” Patil said Monday evening after releasing the performance report of the BJP, which ruled the PMC for the last five years, at the launch of the Jansamvad Abhiyaan.

The state BJP chief said the target is to reach out to every household with the party’s report. “We will distribute 1.25 lakh copies of our performance report across the city. They should be given to influential people of the respective areas so that it automatically goes to at least 200 people,” he said, adding that the party has time as the civic elections are now likely to be held in September or October.

Patil said former BJP corporator Kiran Dagde Patil had taken 2,500 citizens to Kashi. “The construction of the temple in Ayodhya is being completed in phases. People will ask for a visit, so take them to Ayodhya. If there is a financial issue, then reach out to the party,” he added.

“The party can win PMC elections when the organisation is alive and powerful. We are not born only to work as corporators, but as nationalists working for the country. We should focus on public connect, protests and public service on a daily basis,” Patil asserted.

He also urged the former corporators to go for morning walks to meet members of the public and understand their issues. “They should also visit the PMC headquarters daily, while seniors should spend time at the PMC office to take up public issues. Now you are no longer an elected representative, but no one can dare to ask you why you are coming to the PMC,” he said.

The state BJP chief said there would have been protests in at least 200 locations in the city in the wake of the “attack” on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. “We should react to such incidents. We have to fight for our organisation and its principles at the city, state and national levels. We have done it on various issues in the past,” he pointed out.

Patil said the state BJP would get a national leader for the concluding rally of the Jansamvad Abhiyaan. A senior BJP leader in the city, meanwhile, hinted that the party is likely to rope in Yogi Adityanath for the same.

City BJP chief Jagdish Mulick said the Jansamvad Abhiyaan will include functions in each city ward. “The vision for the development of the wards will also be presented to the public,” he revealed.

Rajesh Pande, convenor of the party’s election committee for the PMC polls, said the BJP is a cadre-based mass organisation so a month-long Jansamvad Abhiyaan has been chalked out.

Former mayor Murlidhar Mohol said citizens will compare the work done by the party in the last five years with that carried out over the past 25 years by rival parties. “The BJP has fulfilled the citizens’ dream of metro rail. We have worked to resolve public transport, traffic issues, water issues and river improvement. We should put up banners and advertising boards to take credit for our work or others will take the credit. Our social media teams will also help to highlight the work,” he said.