scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Patil vs Pawar tussle on cards as Maharashtra BJP chief is elevated to Cabinet

As the only Cabinet member from Pune, Chandrakant Patil is likely to be appointed as its guardian minister. Known to be a strong opponent of the Pawars, Patil will be posing a direct challenge to NCP’s Ajit Pawar in his bastion which is all set to hold polls to two major civic bodies.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
Updated: August 9, 2022 5:30:23 pm
Ajit Pawar Ajit Pawar (L) Chandrakant Patil (file photo)

With the swearing-in of the new Cabinet in Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chandrakant Patil, who was second in command in the previous BJP-led alliance government helmed by Devendra Fadnavis, is currently the only elected legislator from Pune district to make it to the new council of ministers led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This means that Patil, who is also the state unit chief of the BJP, is likely to be the guardian minister of Pune.

A unique practice followed in Maharashtra, guardian ministers are appointed for every district and are meant to bring a minister’s personalised attention to the development of that district. Usually, a minister in the state cabinet hailing from a particular district is made the guardian minister of that district. If a district has no representation in the state cabinet, then an outsider is appointed.

Also Read |Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

In 2019, Patil was made the guardian minister of Pune for six months after Girish Bapat, who held the charge then, won the Lok Sabha election and ceased to be a state minister. If Patil becomes the guardian minister of Pune again, he is likely to up against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the upcoming civic elections in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the district.

Until the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune. Currently, he is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and represents Baramati constituency in the district. Thus, in all likelihood, Patil – known to be a strong opponent of the Pawar family – will be posing a direct challenge to Pawar in his bastion of Pune district which is all set to hold elections to the PMC and the PCMC, both of which were dominated by the BJP for the first time in the previous term that lasted from 2017 to 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

The MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed a little over a month ago after rebel leader Eknath Shinde walked out of the Shiv Sena along with 40 party MLAs, forcing then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign. The BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, joined hands with Shinde to form a new government and gave him the post of chief minister though the saffron party had over 100 legislators in the Assembly. Fadnavis took over as the deputy chief minister, but the new state government drew sharp criticism owing to a delay in the formation of the Cabinet. On Tuesday, the Shinde-Fadnavis government expanded the Cabinet by inducting nine ministers each from the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and the BJP, including Patil.

More from Pune

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 05:29:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Vasculitis explained: Auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that ...
Vasculitis explained: Auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement