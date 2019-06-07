Chandrakant Patil likely to replace Girish Bapat as next guardian minister of Pune

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chandrakant Patil is likely to be appointed the new Guardian Minister of Pune after Girish Bapat resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Pune constituency, government sources have said. If Patil, who is the guardian minister of Kolhapur district, is confirmed, he will be the first guardian minister of Pune from outside the district.

The guardian minister is appointed by the state government to co-ordinate among various government bodies in the district on its issues and problems. Bapat, who was elected to the state legislative assembly from Kasba Peth Assembly segment in 2014, was included in the state cabinet and appointed guardian minister of Pune district after the BJP-led alliance came to power in the state government. Bapat was preceded as guardian minister by senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the rule of the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.

According to the rules, Bapat has resigned as MLA and guardian minister after being elected to the Lok Sabha. Patil, who is likely to replace Bapat, is being considered for the position due to his involvement in the district during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Patil had taken the responsibility for Baramati parliamentary constituency during the elections and was active in the election campaign in various constituencies in Pune district.

The guardian minister is the chairperson of the district planning and development committee (DPDC), heads various district committees and is a board member of various government organisations. The guardian minister also heads the canal committee meeting that is responsible for managing water and reservoirs in the district.