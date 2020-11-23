Chandrakant Patil draws flak for remarks on Pawar

Ajit Pawar

NCP leaders on Sunday criticised state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil for his remarks that “NCP chief Sharad Pawar was a small leader…”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “I do not attach any importance to his (Patil’s) statement. It has no meaning whatsoever…”

MP Amol Kolhe said Patil’s remarks are highly condemnable. “He is trying to pass judgement on the Himalaya..”

During campaigning for BJP candidates contesting graduate and teachers constituency polls in Pune on Saturday, Patil had said, “Before coming to politics, I used to think Sharad Pawar was a big leader. But after coming to politics, I realised he was a small leader who never studies an issue.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.